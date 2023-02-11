SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,352,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,907,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.20.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 207,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 189,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

