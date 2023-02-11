Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Snam has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

