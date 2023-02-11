SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.03

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.03 and traded as high as C$30.68. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$30.17, with a volume of 244,648 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.90.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

