SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

