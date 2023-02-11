SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.70 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 323,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Insider Activity at SolarWinds

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

