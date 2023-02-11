SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $10.03 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

