Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

