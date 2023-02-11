Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.08.
About Sonic Healthcare
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.