Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

SONM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 69,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 172.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

