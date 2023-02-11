Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 5,430 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sonos Price Performance

Sonos stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 4,130,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,858. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.