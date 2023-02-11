Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

