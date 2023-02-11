Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 67,413 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,829,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,003,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 535,896 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 418,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

