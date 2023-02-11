Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.53 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

