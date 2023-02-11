Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ITT were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

