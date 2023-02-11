Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $141.50 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

