Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

