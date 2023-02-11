Souders Financial Advisors Invests $5.26 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 269,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.65% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $22.35 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.