Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $4 Million Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 103,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

