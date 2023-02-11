Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 51,439 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

