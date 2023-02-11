Sourceless (STR) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $132.32 million and approximately $5.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00046633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00219651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00609604 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.