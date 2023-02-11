SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRP remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. 11,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPAR Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

