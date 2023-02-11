Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 868,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

