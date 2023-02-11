Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %
SAVE stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.99.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.