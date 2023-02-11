Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

SAVE stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

