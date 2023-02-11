SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$526.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.98 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 5.9 %

SPS Commerce stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 203,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,317. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.