SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-526 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.97 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. 203,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,412,201.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,647.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

