SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPYR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,504. SPYR has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.