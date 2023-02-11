SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SPYR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,504. SPYR has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
SPYR Company Profile
