SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

SSAAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

