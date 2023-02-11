SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %
SSAAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
