Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCBFF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.16 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

