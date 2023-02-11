Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) & FMC (NYSE:FMC) Head to Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% FMC 12.69% 29.29% 8.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and FMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -22.05 FMC $5.80 billion 2.85 $736.50 million $5.82 22.54

Dividends

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.4%. FMC pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Standard Lithium pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FMC has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Standard Lithium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A FMC 1 2 10 0 2.69

FMC has a consensus price target of $141.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FMC beats Standard Lithium on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

