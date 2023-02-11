Status (SNT) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $111.10 million and $2.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02788394 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,483,840.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

