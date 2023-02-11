Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $89.63 million and $3.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00432561 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015436 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00098069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00735501 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00570962 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000912 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,696,045 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.