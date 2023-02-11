Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

STLXF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

