Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
STLXF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Stellar AfricaGold
