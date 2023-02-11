STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. STERIS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.87. 1,018,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

