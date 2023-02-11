Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 222,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
