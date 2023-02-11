Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 222,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.78.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.