Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,377 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.13. 643,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,497. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

