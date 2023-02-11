StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Stock Performance
TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13.
TCF Financial Company Profile
