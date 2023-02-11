StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

