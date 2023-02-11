StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
APDN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
