StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

APDN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.