StockNews.com Lowers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

