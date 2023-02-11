StockNews.com Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to “Hold”

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 114.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

