STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $78.81 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04239112 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,814,423.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

