Strong Trading Down 13.5% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00026775 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $809,898.30 and $69,758.06 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

