Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 1.8 %

SOMMY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,325. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.