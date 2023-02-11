Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $200,340. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SMMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,801. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.43.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
