Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $200,340. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,801. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.