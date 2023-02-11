Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,577 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ITOT stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.