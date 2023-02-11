Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

