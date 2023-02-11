Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

