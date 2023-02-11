Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 458,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation increased its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 1,093,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,487,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

BX opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

