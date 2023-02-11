Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

