Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,329 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

