Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

